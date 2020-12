(WSPA) – Prince William and Princess Kate shared their 2020 Christmas card photo on social media Wednesday.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also seen smiling for the photo, taken by photographer Matt Porteous.

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year,” the photo caption on Twitter said.

The family has traditionally shared their holiday card photo with the public.