Prince William launches prize to tackle climate change

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Prince William has launched a major multi-million dollar initiative aimed to inspire the planet’s problem-solvers.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old and a global alliance announced the “Earthshot Prize” with a new video narrated by leading wildlife filmmaker Sir David Attenborough.

“A significant financial award” will be awarded to five winners a year for the next decade, starting in 2021, generating what Prince William hopes will be 50 solutions to tackle the biggest environmental challenges of the world.

The initiative will focus on global emissions, biodiversity, the oceans, air pollution and fresh water.

The Duke said, “The next 10 years presents us with one of our greatest tests — a decade of change to repair the Earth.”

