Pringles releasing Turducken flavored chips

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – You don’t have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’s part of what it’s calling the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit,” which will also include duck and chicken-flavored chips, as well as cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a “Turducken” chip medley.

You can find the Thanksgiving chips online when they go on sale Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Kellogg’s store website.