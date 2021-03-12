Prisma Health adding more vaccine appointments on Tuesdays and Fridays starting next week, official says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows Covid-19 cases are continuing to fall as nearly a million people have gotten at least one vaccination shot.

Vaccine supply remains limited, but DHEC officials say the plan is for all South Carolina adults to be eligible for the vaccine in early May.

Phase 1-B vaccinations appointments have gotten off to a sluggish start this week. Prisma Health reports hundreds of people who became eligible for the vaccine Monday made appointments this week, but there are nearly three million South Carolinians in that group.

“This lack of vaccine supply is not a Prisma Health problem, nor a South Carolina problem only, but a national problem,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, who is co-chair of the Prisma Health Covid-19 Vaccination Task Force.

Included in 1-B are those 55 and older, certain essential workers, teachers, residents of homeless shelters, and some with high-risk health conditions. Some Upstate school districts have announced teacher vaccination clinics will begin as soon as next week.

Prisma Health is also setting aside Johnson & Johnson doses for vulnerable populations. Friday, more than 200 of Greenville’s homeless population got their shots at shelters.

“When we found out there was a single shot option, we felt it important to be able to provide that to our folks in case they did need to leave or they weren’t able to access their second shot vaccine,” said Lauren Stephens, who is the social ministries director at the Salvation Army of Greenville County.

Dr. Saccocio said Prisma Health plans to open more opportunities for appointment sign ups on Tuesdays and Fridays starting next week for anyone who’s eligible.

“We aren’t able to tell you how many appointments we’ll be able to add, as the number will be based on how much vaccine supply we receive next week,” she said. “We also are not able to confirm at what time we’ll be adding appointments yet given variable vaccine supplies.”