Prisma Health announces new president, CEO Mark S. O'Halla

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Prisma Health announced the selection of their a new president and CEO Mark S. O'Halla Thursday.

O'Halla previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of McLaren Health Care in Michigan for five years.

He has a total of more than 30 years of progressive experience in health care senior executive roles, including 13 years with the McLaren organization, according to Prisma Heath.