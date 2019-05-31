Prisma Health announces new president, CEO Mark S. O'Halla
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Prisma Health announced the selection of their a new president and CEO Mark S. O'Halla Thursday.
O'Halla previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of McLaren Health Care in Michigan for five years.
He has a total of more than 30 years of progressive experience in health care senior executive roles, including 13 years with the McLaren organization, according to Prisma Heath.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Fmr. car salesman wanted by police on theft, forgery charges in Greenville
- Police investigate deadly shooting of Greenwood man
- Woman dies in crash along Blue Ridge Parkway, officials say
- Help deputies find missing woman Rachel Sales in Henderson Co.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.