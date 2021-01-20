Prisma Health announces onsite COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling assistance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Prisma Health officials announced Wednesday they are offering appointment assistance at its COVID-19 vaccination centers for those currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to the release, the appointment assistance will begin immediately at the vaccination centers.

“Individuals age 70+ who do not have access to computers or smart phones may be able to receive in-person assistance for scheduling and then the vaccination at every Prisma Health site except Richland Hospital in Columbia,” according to the release. “While most Prisma Health hospital vaccination sites are taking a limited number of same-day registration/vaccination, when the patient flow creates unsafe conditions for the community or staff, people will be diverted to our two new large-scale community sites, one in Greenville and one in Columbia.”

According to the release, the scheduling assistance is available at Prisma Health vaccination sites on a first-come, first-served basis for a small number of people and health system officials said scheduled appointments will take priority and said this could also lead to long wait standing in line.

“The fastest way through the vaccination site is still an email appointment using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS), as you simply walk in for your scheduled time at the any area site of your choice (not limited to Prisma Health),” according to the release. “Individuals with those online-scheduled appointments confirmed in the CDC VAMS, should continue to show up at their scheduled appointment time.”

According to the release, the health system is also developing a “toolkit to share with the community groups who could use it to assist those 70+ with creating emails and accessing the CDC VAMS system, which, as noted, is the fastest method to an appointment without standing in line.”

“We are extremely pleased in the interest in our community for individuals age 70+ in the COVID-19 vaccinations,” Dr. Saria Saccocio, chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health and co-chair of its COVID-19 Task Force, said. “We continue to fine-tune our processes to accommodate as many of our senior citizens who need assistance in scheduling their vaccine appointments, as well as those with confirmed appointments.”

Currently, Prisma Health has two large-scale COVID-19 vaccination sites, which are administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

Prisma Health Vaccination Site in Greenville, SC – 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville, SC 29605 (near Greenville Memorial Hospital) The vaccination site, located inside the former Kmart building, is open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. This vaccine site is for appointments confirmed through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Limited assistance and vaccine slots for individuals 70+ without computer and/or without smart phone access; requires waiting in line.



Prisma Health Drive-Thru Vaccination Site in Columbia, SC – 22 National Guard Road, Columbia, SC 29201 (Gamecock Park near University of SC’s Williams Brice Stadium) The drive-through vaccination site is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This vaccine site is for appointments through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Limited assistance and vaccine slots for individuals 70+ without computer and/or smart phone access; requires waiting in drive-thru line.



“We will continue to get as many shots in arms as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Saccocio. “We are asking the public for their patience, as right now the number of people wanting a vaccine far, far exceeds the vaccine supply we receive from public health officials. Rest assured, we use every COVID-19 dose we receive, and as quickly as we can.”

South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution, which includes:

People age 70 and older regardless of health status or preexisting conditions

Hospitalized, non-COVID patients age 65 and up

Healthcare workers:

Front-line physicians, nurses and other team members

All hospital staff and independent physician practices

Community first responders such as EMTs and firefighters

Staff at Federally Qualified Health Centers and free medical clinics

School nurses

Dentists and oral surgeons

Funeral home personnel

According to the release, those eligible for vaccines should schedule their appointment to receive the vaccine by using the online form at www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or by calling 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).

For the full list of those who are eligible, click here.

For information on Prisma Health’s vaccination process, visit PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.