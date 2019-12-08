Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate hosts Good Night Lights event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate lit up the night at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, through the Good Night Lights event.

Community members shinned flashlights to the windows of pediatric patients who can then shine back their own lights.

The event opened with milk and cookies for community members and their families at Greenville Memorial Hospital’s Sharupa Community Room.

At the same time, hospitalized children were having in the hospital playrooms or in their own rooms.

Community members had lights of all kinds, flashlights, glow sticks, cell phone lights even police lights. In response, patients and families were provided flashlights for answering in turn from the fifth and six floors of the hospital.

Afterewards, the crowd gathered for the count down to the lighting of the 20-foot Christmas tree in front of Greenville Memorial Hospital.