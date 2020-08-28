Prisma Health closing some COVID-19 community testing sites Saturday due to possible inclement weather

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health official said some COVID-19 testing sites will be closed this weekend due to possible inclement weather from Hurricane Laura.

According to the release, Prisma Health’s COVID-19 community testing sites in Simpsonville and in Columbia have been canceled Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Simpsonville site is located at Brookwood Church in Simpsonville, and the Columbia site is located at 2204 Lee St. in Columbia.

“All Prisma Health hospital-based drive-through testing sites in the Upstate also will be closed this weekend because of inclement weather concerns,” according to the release.

In regard to Labor Day weekend testing:

Community testing sites will be closed during the coming Labor Day weekend

In the Upstate, hospital-based drive-through testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.

