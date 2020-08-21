Prisma Health data indicates percent positive rate of Covid-19 improving among Hispanic population but still elevated

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Prisma Health’s testing data indicates the percent positive rates for Covid-19 among the Hispanic community is falling.

Greenville County’s Hispanic population was hit hard by Covid-19 earlier this summer. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 30 percent of cases in the county were in Hispanic individuals, while the Hispanic population is about nine percent.

Since then, outreach efforts have been underway to help spanish speakers navigate the pandemic.

For five years, Rut Rivera has been working with the Hispanic population as a part of Prisma Health’s PASOs organization, which works to connect members of the Hispanic community with health resources. Rivera said PASOs’ 11 year history of working with the Hispanic community has built trust that’s been helpful for outreach in a pandemic.

She was busy reaching out about Covid-19 when it hit close to home. It spread through her family, and she and her father ended up in the hospital.

“We’re both doing much much much better,” Rivera said.

Now, she’s trying to use her experience to help others in the Hispanic community, which has been hit disproportionately hard by the virus. She said her story helped more people to reach out to her, and she was able to ease some fears about going to the hospital.

“It’s reassuring that part of saying, it’s okay, we have medical interpreters that will help you through the whole process, staff is ready for you, and you will be well taken care of,” she said.

Data from Prisma Health’s testing showed 42 percent of Hispanic people who were tested for the virus in May were positive. That number now hovers around 30 percent, which is significantly higher that the statewide rate of percent positive tests, which has recently been around 11 to 20 percent.

Jennifer Snow also works with Prisma Health to reach vulnerable communities.

“I still thing there’s a lot of work to be done in the Upstate community, but I think we’ve made a lot of progress. And the positive rates are reflecting that work,” said Jennifer Snow, who is the executive director of Prisma Health’s Accountable Communities program.

That work includes testing, education, radio ads, giving out masks, and help with things like rent and utilities. Rivera says the next step is to continue to educate about the virus.

“Estoy aquí para recordarles que estamos en plena pandemia. Lavémonos las manos, protejámonos, pongámonos la máscara. Nos pueden contactar a PASOs Greenville al 864-395-9443,” Rivera said. “Gracias.”

DHEC also pledged greater outreach in Greenville County’s Hispanic community when it was discovered to be suffering from Covid-19 disproportionately.

