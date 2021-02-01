Prisma Health delivers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine, now using MyChart for booking appointments

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A special milestone was celebrated Monday morning at Prisma Health’s community vaccination site at Gamecock Park.

Prisma Health officials gave their 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine to Barry Gray, 71, who was receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Gov. Henry McMaster, along with hospital officials, were there to mark the occasion.

Officials said they are now able to move the COVID-19 vaccine at a quicker pace, even though the supply South Carolina gets from the federal government is limited.

“It is vitally important now for all our sites and those we will be setting up are operating at maximum capacity and maximum speed,” McMaster said.

Prisma Health officials also announced Monday that patients looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine can use the MyChart portal to schedule vaccine appointments, instead of the federal vaccine appointment management system, known as VAMS.