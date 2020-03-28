Prisma Health furloughs some employees during coronavirus outbreak

(WSPA) – A furlough at Prisma Health that will affect a number of team members during the coronavirus outbreak.

Prisma Health officials say they are taking this action due to the negative impact that the COVID-19 public health crisis is having on business operations.

They say the number of elective cases, which generate a major portion of income, has decreased dramatically in the past two weeks.

Additionally, they say they are incurring significant new costs associated with the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients who are seeking care from Prisma Health.

Administrative, corporate and clinical areas across the entire organization are impacted by this furlough. They do not know how long it will be in effect.

Team members affected by the furlough began to receive notifications Friday, which will continue to early next week. They do not have an exact number of impacted team members at this time.

“These are unprecedented times for our country, for South Carolina, for Prisma Health, and for each one of us. Our patients and our community, now more than ever, are looking to us to take care of them. This management action, while difficult, is necessary for Prisma Health to meet this need,” a statement said.