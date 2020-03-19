1  of  26
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Episcopal Church of the Advent Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Prisma Health further restricts visitors

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
chemotherapy iv fluids hospital generic

(WSPA) – Prisma Health and all South Carolina hospitals are further restricting visitors to protect patients, staff and the community. This change affects Prisma Health hospitals, Emergency Departments and outpatient facilities.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Friday, March 20, visitors will no longer be allowed in the hospitals. This includes the Emergency Department, procedure areas as well as inpatient areas.

Taking into account the circumstances that exist with some of our patient populations, one (1) visitor per patient will be allowed for the following:

· Pediatrics patients

· Obstetrics patients

· Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients

· End of life events

Children less than 18 years of age will not be approved as visitors. Additionally, there will be no visitors for patients suspected of or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store