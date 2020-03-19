Prisma Health further restricts visitors

(WSPA) – Prisma Health and all South Carolina hospitals are further restricting visitors to protect patients, staff and the community. This change affects Prisma Health hospitals, Emergency Departments and outpatient facilities.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Friday, March 20, visitors will no longer be allowed in the hospitals. This includes the Emergency Department, procedure areas as well as inpatient areas.

Taking into account the circumstances that exist with some of our patient populations, one (1) visitor per patient will be allowed for the following:

· Pediatrics patients

· Obstetrics patients

· Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients

· End of life events

Children less than 18 years of age will not be approved as visitors. Additionally, there will be no visitors for patients suspected of or who have tested positive for COVID-19.