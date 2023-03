A clock is seen surrounded by flowers. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

(WSPA) – Prisma Health will offer tips Thursday for better sleep to prepare for the Daylight Savings Time change.

Dr. Antoinette Williams Rutherford, a sleep medicine physician at Prisma Health in Columbia, will help us understand why the time change can be so unsettling for both adults and children, and how we can make this transition more easily.

She will also share tips on how to create better sleep habits.

Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday, March 12.