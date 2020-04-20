Prisma Health launches iPad virtual visits for patients, families during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health announced Monday that the health system launched an iPad initiative to help reconnect patients with family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, nursing, information technology, infection control and other areas worked together to develop a plan for safely deploying the iPads and stands needed for the chats, including care teams at the bedsides to help assist patients during the video calls.

Prisma Health officials said the first 70 iPads went out to patients to use last week in both the Upstate and in the Midlands.

According to Harmony Robinson, Prisma Health’s director of nursing informatics, all iPads are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between uses and additional iPads and stands are being configured to go to more patients throughout the health system.

“For patients to be able to virtually see and talk to their families during this time gives them a sense of comfort when their loved ones can’t be present at the bedside,” Robinson said. “It helps provide reassurance to patients when they’re alone and afraid. We’re all proud to be part of this effort.”

Prisma Health patient Amy Kinard was able to iVisit with her husband for the first time last Friday.

Kinard was hospitalized needing liver and kidney transplants.

“It was a great thing,” Kinard said. “(Seeing) your loved one’s face when she’s telling you she loves you … is something we take for granted … and it’s really hard when you can’t.”

According to the release, the Prisma Health iVisit: Connecting Patients and Families Find raised $23,000 in 24 hours by reaching out to family and friends.

“In my recent years at Prisma Health, I do not recall a time where we have seen so many areas of the organization work so hard and so swiftly to lift a project off the ground. We are living our purpose to inspire health, serve with compassion, and be the difference,” Carolyn Swinton, the system’s chief nursing officer, said.

To donate to the fund, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/iVisit.

The health system said they cannot accept donated iPads.