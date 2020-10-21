Prisma Health launches mobile mammography clinic for cancer screenings

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Prisma Health has launched their new mobile mammography clinic this month, which has helped women in the Upstate with their annual breast cancer screenings.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer for women nationwide.

One of the most common signs of breast cancer is a new lump in the breast or armpit. Health experts recommend annual mammograms and self-examinations for women of all ages.

Valerie Tucker, manager of Prisma Health’s mobile mammography, is a breast cancer survivor she was diagnosed at only 34 years old and says starting the preventative measures early are worth it.

“We still want to encourage women if they are 40 or older that they are getting their annual mammograms and if you have a history in your family with breast cancer your doctor may ask you to start earlier than 40,” Tucker said.

To reduce your risk for breast cancer it is urged to lead a healthy lifestyle such as maintaining a healthy weight, exercising frequently, knowing your family health history and controlling alcohol consumption.

For more information on how to catch up with the mobile mammography clinic for a screening, and helpful information about breast cancer, click here.