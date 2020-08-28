Prisma Health: Limited visitation for designated care partners to start next week

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials said Friday they will be offering limited visitation for designated care partners starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.

“Being with a loved one is, in itself, a healing therapy, and Prisma Health looks forward to offering expanded visitation for designated care partners next week,” Scott Sasser, MD, a nationally recognized disaster preparedness expert who oversees Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response, said.

According to the release, Prisma Health had limited visitation early in the pandemic to ensure patient, family and team member safety, and have since made the decision to offer additional limited visitation after seeing a decline in community spread.

The policy will allow additional visitation by a single designated care partner under the following limited circumstances:

Inpatients who are not suspected of or diagnosed with COVID-19

Emergency department patients once patients have been moved to a treatment area

Obstetric patients

Behavioral health patients

Clergy may be requested for patients without signs of COVID-19 as long as care is not disrupted

According to the release, most visitation will happen between 2 and 6 p.m. daily, and the designated care partner for a patient in the emergency department will have 24-7 access.

“Care partners can leave and return to the facility once every 24 hours, except for care partners for patients in the emergency departments, who may leave the hospital and return once every 12 hours.

Visitation hours will be from 6 to 7 p.m. daily by appointment only for behavioral health patients.

“Only one person can be identified as the designated care partner and will serve in that capacity over the entire duration of the patient’s hospitalization,” according to the release.

Prisma Health officials said pediatric and obstetric patients were already allowed one adult care partner, and patients undergoing procedures where anesthesia, moderate or deep sedation are performed — including minor surgeries, colonoscopies and special radiology procedures — were allowed to have a care partner wait in the waiting room.

“Visitors still cannot visit patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected to have it, except for in end-of-life situations,” according to the release. “Each designated care partner will be screened as they enter a hospital and will be required to mask throughout the visit. If the visitor doesn’t have an appropriate mask, hospital staff will provide a disposable one. The designated visitor must remain in the patient room for the duration of the visit. They may not visit the cafeteria or food court, which will remain limited to staff.”

In the release, the health system said the following exceptions requiring approval by the attending doctor and an administrator include:

One care partner may remain with a patient who needs additional assistance, such as patients with special behavioral or physical needs

Up to three care partners, including those under 18, may visit with a patient in an end-of-life situation, with one who can stay at all times when death is imminent. In some cases, up to three care partners may also be allowed to visit patients with COVID-19 in end-of-life situations

Clergy visits for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at the end of life

Practice settings also will offer expanded visitation in some situations:

One care partner is allowed for obstetric patients

One partner is allowed for oncology patients for doctor visits but may not accompany their loved one into infusion areas

One partner, such as parent or legal guardian, may accompany children to pediatric doctor appointments. Infants two months and younger may be accompanied by both parents

One partner is allowed for adults who need additional assistance, such as patients with special behavioral or physical needs

Care partners are not allowed to accompany a patient for laboratory or radiology services unless the patient needs extra help, such as a patient with special behavioral or physical needs.

According to the release, Prisma Health Lila Doyle in Seneca is not included in the extended visitation, and will maintain its visitor restrictions currently in place in order to “follow the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid mandate for all long-term care facilities.”