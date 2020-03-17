Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital to transition into facility dedicated to potential COVID-19 patients, officials say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials announced Tuesday that they would be transitioning its Prisma Hospital North Greenville Hospital to be a facility dedicated to the care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

According to the release, hospitals within the health system in the Midlands and Upstate will continue to care for potential and confirmed COVID-19 patients, but “the transition of North Greenville Hospital into a dedicated facility will give Prisma Health additional capacity if it’s needed.”

“We hope it’s not needed, but we want it to be available if we see that it’s necessary,” C. Wendell James III, MD, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Upstate, said. “We already had extensive disaster preparedness plans in place, and we have continued to aggressively strengthen them since January when the outbreak first began globally.

“We want our communities to know that we’re ready – and prepared to meet the need,” James said.

According to the release, patients in North Greenville Hospital’s long-term acute care area were moved to Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital starting Sunday afternoon, with patients in North Greenville Hospital’s ICU moved to other ICU units at other Prisma Health locations in the Upstate.

Physicians, nurses, therapists and wound-care specialists moved with each patient to continue providing care and help through the transition.

“Preparing patients and families for moving to a new facility was met with support from all,” Rebecca Cooper, community and customer relations coordinator, said. “They were grateful for the proactive process to care for our patients and the concern for the impact of COVID-19 on the greater community. Before the process began, we worked with all patients and families.”

According to the release, all Prisma Health hospitals have negative pressure rooms and are capable of adding rooms as necessary.

North Greenville Hospital’s Long Term Acute Care unit is now being modified into several negative-pressure units, which will make “each unit its own negative-pressure isolation area to prevent spread of the virus.”

“Like other hospitals across the system, stringent protocols followed by specially-trained team members will help ensure the safety and protection of patients and their caregivers. The area housing the potential COVID-19 patients will be isolated from the rest of the facility and will use a separate entrance,” according to the release.

Prisma Health officials said the emergency department and outpatient services at North Greenville Hospital will remain open to the community.

Anyone seeking care or advice about a potential COVID-19 case can use Prisma Health Virtual Visits at PrismaHealth.org/VirtualVisit, and use the payment code of COVID-19.

For more information, visit PrismaHealth.org/Coronavirus.