GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – Patients are recovering from traumatic injuries through adaptive yoga and you can participate too.

Prisma Health Roger C. Peace (RCP) Rehabilitation Hospital is offering the community free yoga seminars on Thursday, May 18, at the Prisma Health Visitor Center at Unity Park.

The yoga event is part of RCP’s LoveYourBrain Yoga program from noon-6 p.m.

The LoveYourBrain Yoga program is a free six-week gentle yoga program that has been shown to significantly improve resilience, cognition, balance and strength for patients after traumatic brain injury.

It’s a program to help patients during their recovery from traumatic brain injury, stroke or other injuries treated by RCP.

RCP, a clinical affiliate for LoveYourBrain Yoga, will also host yoga training sessions for team members, patients and the community throughout May 15-19.

Occupational Therapist Amanda Maddrey said it adapts yoga poses to prevent dizziness and headaches, uses soft lighting and minimal noise to address hypersensitivity, incorporates strategies to focus attention and uses empowering themes to guide the group discussion.

The program will be offered beginning on Fridays 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at the Prisma Health Life Center for any community member that would benefit from adaptive yoga.

For more information, the community can call (864) 455-4483.

Calendar of community events for the week:

Monday, May 15 (Donation is requested but not required.)

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Community yoga, Prisma Health Life Center

875 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605

6-7 p.m. (Donation is requested but not required.)

Community Yoga led by Abbey Garcia at Camperdown Greenville

20 East Broad Street, Greenville SC 29601

Thursday, May 18

Noon–6 p.m.

Prisma Health Visitor Center at Unity Park

320 S Hudson Street

Enjoy chair massage, yoga, meditation and the LoveYourBrain Yoga program/ Learn about stroke prevention and programs/support groups at Roger C. Peace and in the community.

Take part in activities to promote self-awareness, coping and brain health.

Yoga and meditation schedule:

Noon -12:30 p.m., chair yoga

12:30-12:45 p.m., meditation

1-1:30 p.m., chair yoga

1:30-1:45 p.m., meditation

2-2:30 p.m., chair yoga

2:30-2:45 p.m., meditation

3-3:45 p.m., amputee group yoga & meditation

4-4:45 pm., TBI/stroke group yoga & meditation

5-5:45 p.m., spinal cord injury group yoga & meditation

Friday, May 19

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Adaptive Yoga for Community, Prisma Health Life Center

875 W Faris Road