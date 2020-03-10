WATCH LIVE: Prisma Health officials hold briefing on COVID-19 protocol, preparedness

WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

7 News will stream the news conference here on WSPA.com and on our Facebook page starting at 12 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health physicians, infection prevention and emergency management experts will hold a news conference this afternoon discussing how the health system is preparing for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

Prisma Health officials will be walking through their protocol used to care for COVID-19 patients.

The news conference is expected to start at noon at the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands, located in Columbia, S.C.

