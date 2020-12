GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. in regard to the health system receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release, the health system has received 9,750 doses of the vaccine and have already given it to its first team members in the Midlands and in the Upstate.

Prisma physicians are expected to discuss the health system’s efforts related to the vaccine, as well as answer questions.