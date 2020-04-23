Prisma Health running clinical tests for potential treatment of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A clinical test is being done in hospitals across the world to find a treatment for COIVD-19. One of those hospitals is right here in the Palmetto state.

Prisma Health is just one of the organizations running studies on an anti-viral medication to find out if it could help with treating the virus.

Its a medication called Remdisiver, and it’s been used as a treatment for other infectious diseases like Ebola and SARS.

“There’s a lot of different drugs that we’ve tried for this and there’s yet to be one that has good data for us to say this is something that works,” Dr. Edwin Hayes said.

Dr. Hayes works at Prisma Health in Richland, and its just one of many hospitals across the world running tests to see if it can work for a company called Gilead sciences.

“They’re trying to see whether or not giving the medication versus giving no medication has any change in the outcomes for people,” Dr. Hayes said.

Here’s how it works.

“It’s an adenosine analog which means its a certain small particle that a virus needs to build more of itself,” he said.

The medication is then administered via IV.

“So the machinery that creates the new virus can no longer function appropriately and it stops being able to replicate itself,” Hayes said.

Hayes said it’s important to run these trials to see if any medication will help in the recovery of coronavirus.

“All of us who are taking care of these patients have the potential to become these patients,” Hayes said.

He says there could be other options too, which comes from those who have already recovered.

“When they donate their plasma they’ll be saving a life potentially,” he said.

Hayes said it works similar to giving blood.

“And what they’re really doing is donating plasma that has antibodies to coronavirus, we think that when given to someone who is sick may help them get better,” Hayes said.

And whether its the plasma or the Remdisiver that brings us closer to a cure, Hyes says it’s this work that will make a difference.

“The research we’re doing, we’re doing as if our lives depend on it.”

Even though the study is currently only being done in the Richland Hospital, it could soon be coming to Greenville as well.

To set up an appointment to donate plasma you can contact the Blood Connection at 864-751-1168.