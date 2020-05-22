Prisma Health sees COVID-19 treatment trends evolve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Hospitals were told to keep enough ventilators for coronavirus patients, but new observations have pointed some doctors in a different direction.

Dr. Saria Saccocio, the department chair of family medicine and ambulatory chief medical officer at Prisma Health, has seen these changes up close.

“What we’ve learned over time is that now we’re a little bit more hesitant to start a ventilator and because we’ve learned across the country what’s working well, that’s something we’ve learned the last several weeks,” Saccocio said.

Now the hospital is learning more about drug therapies.

The anti-viral drug Remdesiver has been studied at Prisma.

Now they’re using Hydroxychloroquine, which is a drug used for the prevention of malaria and treatment of other auto-immune diseases.

“We have used Hydroxychloroquine, and based on the recent recommendations they’re indicating that using within clinical trials is really important, and there’s several reasons for that. One of which is the risk for cardiac or heart arrhythmia,” Saccocio said.

President Donald Trump announced this week that he was taking Hydroxychloroquine to lessen symptoms should he get the virus.

However, Saccocio wants people to know they aren’t using it as a prevention measure.

“We do not use Hydroxychloroquine for prevention of COVID-19. We haven’t seen any studies that tell us that that can be helpful for our patients,” Saccocio said.

