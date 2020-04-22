Prisma Health taking part in clinical study of drug that could be possible treatment for some COVID-19 patients

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials said the health system is participating in an international clinical study of a drug that could be a potential treatment for moderate and severe COVID-19 patients.

According to the release, the drug, remdesivir, is an antiviral medication developed by the U.S. biopharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences.

“Because COVID-19 is a new disease, remdesivir is one of very few investigational treatments available,” Dr. Edwin Hayes, an assistant professor with University of South Carolina School of Medicine Columbia, said. “Matching the treatment to the patient requires a carefully balanced approach to meet both the clinical care needs of the patient and the strict requirements of the study.”

“When patients are too sick to speak for themselves, a spouse or designated family member can provide consent or decline the treatment on behalf of their loved one,” Hayes said.

According to the release, remdesivir was first used as an experimental treatment for Ebola virus disease, and, in later testing, was found to be active against the viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome.

“It is still too early to judge how useful this treatment is for patients, and we are carefully monitoring each patient and gathering data that will be significant in this international study,” Hayes said. “

According to the release, Prisma Health Richland Hospital is the only Prisma Health hospital approved to participate in the study.

