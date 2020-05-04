Prisma Health to allow 1 support person per patient undergoing outpatient procedure

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials said in an update Monday that the health system will now allow one support person per patient undergoing outpatient procedures requiring anesthesia or moderate/deep sedation, such as surgery, endoscopy and radiology.

According to a news release, the visitor policy update will be implemented in all Prisma Health hospitals and facilities where outpatient procedures are performed.

“Due to COVID-19 precautions, Prisma Health’s restricted visitor policy will remain in effect, and visitors will not be allowed for inpatients except in specific circumstances,” according to the release.

“Patients undergoing a procedure may have one companion who can enter the facility if approved upon screening. Both the patient and companion will be screened upon entry to the facility and will be required to wear face masks. The companion must wear a mask the entire time while in the facility and adhere to distancing (seating will have 6-feet of separation).

According to the release, there is a designated waiting area for companions as capacity allows, or they can also go to their vehicle to wait during the medical procedure.

Prisma Health officials said if the patient remain at the hospital overnight, the companion will not be allowed to stay in the waiting area overnight.

According to the release, the companion will be notified by phone when the patient is ready to be discharged, or they will get an update on the patient’s condition.

