Prisma Health to eliminate 327 positions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health announced Thursday that the company will be eliminating hundreds of positions.

The company said 327 positions will be cut from administrative, corporate and clinical areas across all campuses.

According to the release, 527 positions will be eliminated in total. The company has eliminated 200 positions through attrition, vacancies and consolidation since October 1.

The 327 team members will be notified Thursday about the changes.

According to the release, Prisma Health will be providing affected employees with severance pay and outplacement services. They will also have the opportunity to apply for open positions within the company.

In addition to cutting positions, the company will be phasing out Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital’s 15-bed Subacute Unit in March and the Children’s Residential Program in Greenville in April.

President and chief executive officer of Prisma Health Mark O’Halla said the changes will “steamline the organization and make it more efficient.”

Mark O’Halla (Source: Prisma Health)

“We’re committed to building a stronger organization, where patients will experience consistent, high-quality care, regardless of which Prisma Health location they choose for care,” O’Halla said. “At Prisma Health, the patient is at the center of everything we do. While we remain fundamentally solid, we will continue to streamline the organization and make it more efficient, while also making investments in growth and expansion to meet the evolving needs of our patients and the communities we serve. This is the new normal for us and all other successful health-care organizations.”