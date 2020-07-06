Prisma Health to expand hospital-based COVID-19 testing in Greer, Oconee Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials said Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital began offering hospital-based drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the release, the testing will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the hospital emergency department.

Prisma Health officials said people seeking testing at the Greer Memorial site will need to enter through campus entrance No. 4, which is the Brushy Creek facility entrance, and then follow the signs.

According to the release, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital will be expanding its hours to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, which also started Monday.

The Oconee testing site has been moved to an area adjacent to the patient tower at Oconee Memorial Hospital.

According to the release, the patient must have a provider order for the COVID-19 test, as well as official identification.

Hospital-based testing is “only for those patients who have received orders from their physicians or from a provider through the Prisma Health Virtual Visit platform, prismahealth.org/virtual-visit. The Virtual Visit is providing COVID-19 screening for free, by using the promo code: COVID19.

According to the news release, other Prisma Health hospital sites are already operating in the Upstate, including ones at Greenville Memorial Hospital and Laurens County Hospital.

For more information, visit prismahealth.org/coronavirus.