Prisma Health to provide 10K vaccines per day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health announced on Thursday that they will provide 10,000 vaccines per day at their vaccination sites beginning as soon as next week.

They’re setting up high-volume community vaccine centers in Greenville and Columbia and will further expand vaccine access as more supply becomes available to South Carolina, officials said. With the additional sites in place, Prisma Health expects to administer as many as 10,000 shots per day within the next few weeks.

“We are mobilizing multiple resources across our system in order to help provide vaccines – as well as continue providing leading-edge care to patients with COVID-19 – as part of this unprecedented event, the largest vaccination process in the history of our country,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, the chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health and the co-chair of its COVID-19 vaccine task force. “We are very encouraged that so many people want to receive their vaccines.”

On Wednesday, Prisma Health began vaccinating individuals over 70 years of age who had already completed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

As of Jan. 14, Prisma Health had received 44,850 doses of the vaccine from state health officials and has administered nearly 26,000 doses, with the initial doses going to healthcare workers and first responders per state guidance.

Prisma Health’s plans also include using mobile health clinics to help provide vaccines to the state’s rural communities. Some of the new vans could be ready by the end of February, but distribution will depend on supply, according to Prisma Health.

“Please know that Prisma Health and other healthcare providers across South Carolina are working very hard on implementation details in a rapidly evolving environment,” said Saccocio. “We continue to ask for the community’s patience. Please be assured that we are moving as quickly as we can with our current vaccine supply.”

Eligible individuals should fill out an online form at www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine. When the vaccine supply is available, these individuals will be notified to schedule their appointment directly through the CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System. This CDC system requires an individual to have a unique email account because the CDC will send an email link for the registration.

No walk-ins will be allowed since a CDC VAMS registration is required in order to track the vaccination and provide the follow up for the second dose.

Those in the 70+ age group who do not have access to a computer or who do not have an individual email account can call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762) for assistance.

Individual Prisma Health physician practices, pharmacies and hospitals cannot schedule people for a vaccine, so please do not call these locations.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control provides information on all locations accepting vaccine appointments. There are a few non-Prisma Health pharmacies that can accept 70+ individuals now. To find those and other locations, call the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 or visit the DHEC website.

While waiting for their vaccination appointment, here’s what eligible community members can do to help:

Remember that even after people receive the first dose, they still need the second dose to achieve 95% efficacy.

This means they still have a risk of becoming infected, particularly due to the state’s high infection rate. Also remember that the vaccine will not be widely administered to 75% of the population until this summer.