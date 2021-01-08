Prisma Health to restrict patient visitation throughout entire system starting Sat.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials announced Friday that the health care system will be restricting patient visitation, effective Saturday, Jan. 9, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

“We know that being with families is itself a healing therapy and so we wrestled with this decision. But we believe this measure is needed in the wake of the growing post-holiday surge of COVID-19, especially given the growing community spread,” Dr. Eric Ossmann, an emergency medicine physician who is Prisma Health’s Chief of Preparedness and leads its COVID-19 response system-wide, said.

The patient visitation restrictions will be in place for the entire health system, and broad visitation to patient rooms will be paused starting Saturday.

Prisma officials said staff will be working closely with patients and families to keep them connected through virtual visits.

Limited visitation at Prisma hospitals may still occur in the following circumstances:

Pediatric patients, with only one care partner allowed 24-7 except for a one-hour daily transition period in which both parents or legal guardians may be present for physician discussions and joint training.

Obstetric patients who are pre-term, in imminent labor, laboring, high-risk and post-partum may have one care partner.

Patients undergoing sedating procedures such as colonoscopies may have one care partner.

Case-by-case approval is required for visitation for those requiring additional assistance from care partners, such as for patients with dementia.

For emergency department care, the ED team will use their discretion in the interest of patient care in the treatment of children, older adults and any patients with special needs.

Up to three visitors may be allowed in end-of-life situations.

Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are not permitted to have visitation except under special case-by-case approvals.

According to the health system, patients who are not suspected and not confirmed to have COVID-19 can receive religious service from the clergy of their choice as long as it doesn’t disrupt being given care. Patients with the virus can still receive religious services, but the attending doctor should be aware of the request.

“In physician offices and ambulatory offices, visitation will be limited to one care partner for obstetric patients and oncology patients except in infusion areas. Pediatric patients are allowed one care partner, except for infants under two months of age who may be accompanied by both parents. One care partner is allowed for adults with special needs. Care partners are not allowed to accompany a patient for laboratory or radiology services unless the patient needs extra help,” according to the release.

Prisma Health officials said all visitors will be required to go through entry-way screening and must be masked at all times while in the hospital and care partners must remain with the patient.

According to the release, children under 18 cannot visit except in end-of-life situations.

“Prisma Health looks forward to reopening broader visitation in the future,” Ossmann said. “Since this pandemic likely will be with us into the near future, we ask you for your continued patience as we strive to provide extraordinary care under challenging circumstances. We also ask that everyone use extra vigilance and continue to socially distance, mask and hand wash.”

For more information, visit PrismaHealth.org/Coronavirus.