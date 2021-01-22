Prisma Health: Vaccine supply ‘extremely low,’ not taking walk-ins at Upstate vaccination sites starting Jan. 23

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials announced Friday afternoon that their supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is low and has led to the health system to turn away walk-ins at their Upstate vaccination sites starting Saturday, Jan. 23.

According to a news release, the health system has administered the most vaccinations of any health provider in the state, with 59,175 doses as of Jan. 21, and due to the rapid expansion and the community demand of those eligible to get the vaccine, they are low on supply.

Prisma officials said starting Saturday they will not take any walk-ins at the vaccination sites in the Upstate and can only take those who have scheduled appointments through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccination Administration Management System, as well as those who are due to get their second dose of the vaccine, for that day.

“We are asking the public for their patience. The number of individuals who want a vaccine far, far exceeds the number of vaccine doses we have received from public officials,” Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health vaccine task force, said. “While today’s announcement only applies to our Upstate locations, we are closely monitoring the Midlands vaccine supply and will provide an update about that market tomorrow.”

“We have no excess inventory of vaccine,” Saccocio said. “We only received 25% of what we requested from the state for this week’s vaccine supply. Next week we have requested 60,000 vaccine doses to meet our demand. This is a national vaccine supply problem that is affecting the entire country.”

Prisma officials also said that those eligible to receive the vaccine and those who have an appointment must come on the day they are scheduled to receive the vaccine and must bring their QR code. Those in Phase 1a must also bring identification, such as a driver’s license or employer ID badge.

In South Carolina, the governor has only allowed those in Phase 1a, people hospitalized ages 65 and older, as well as those 70 and older in the community, to receive the vaccine.

“Prisma Health will begin vaccinating individuals in the next phase (Phase 1b) when authorized by state officials,” according to the release.

For more information, visit www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine.