Prisma Health working to consolidate vaccine sites to better manage supplies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — With such a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, Prisma Health is working to cut down the number of vaccination sites.

According to a press release, beginning Monday — Prisma Health is consolidating its vaccination sites from 12 to six locations over the next three weeks, relocating some of its hospital-based sites to other Prisma Health vaccination centers.

The six Prisma Health hospitals shifting their COVID-19 vaccination services to other Prisma Health vaccination sites are:

Effective February 15: Hillcrest and Patewood hospitals

Effective Feb. 22: Baptist Easley, Richland and Baptist Parkridge hospitals

Effective March 1: Greer Memorial Hospital

All previously scheduled appointments at these locations are being automatically moved to the nearest remaining locations:

Hillcrest, Patewood, Baptist Easley and Greenville Memorial appointments will move to Kmart in Greenville.

Baptist Parkridge appointments will move to Baptist in Columbia.

Richland appointments will move to Gamecock Park in Columbia.

“This also allows us to serve patients more efficiently, manage the vaccine administration process more effectively, and streamline site logistics,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, ambulatory Chief Medical Officer and co-lead of Prisma Health’s Vaccine Task Force. “All previously scheduled appointments at these locations are being automatically moved to the nearest remaining locations.”

This comes on the heels of the state’s department of health announcing weather could delay vaccine shipments to the southeast states.

But Saccocio says Prisma Health is ready.

“If the vaccine supply does not show up, we will use whatever vaccine supply that we have in stock and we will do our best to inform patients as quickly as we are aware that there is a change in the shipment process,” said Saccocio.

This exact situation happened on Thursday which caused some people to not get vaccinated at Greenville’s K-Mart location.

If this happened to you— you’ll be notified that your appointment will be rescheduled.

“So that people receive that vaccine that they were hoping to receive according to schedule,” explained Saccocio.

Which is extremely important if you’re up for your second dosage of the COVID vaccine and need to get your shot within that 26 day window.

Delays could create longer lines, but Saccocio said Prisma Health is working to adapt and serve the community — as the system can administer nearly 10-thousand shots a day.

She also noted these problems are not exclusive to South Carolina, but are a national issue.

For all other information related to Prisma’s consolidation efforts, click here.