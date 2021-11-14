Prisma holds first vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Prisma Health held its very first vaccine clinic for younger children Saturday afternoon, in an effort to have everyone vaccinated before the holidays.

Many parents brought their kids to get the Pfizer shot Saturday including Winston Marosek and her son Fisher.

“I just think it’s an individual family decision’s, you know, I know every family is making their own family decisions and this was just a decision that was right for us and our family,” Marosek said.

Prisma and state health leaders are urging parents to act fast in getting their kids who are eligible vaccinated.

“We now have an incredible tool that can stop the number from going higher and can protect the health of our children,” Assistant State Epidemiologist, Jane Kelly said.

There’s a tight timeline to get it all done before holiday celebrations begin, according to Kelly.

Marosek said, “Knowing that we would be around family for Christmas and Thanksgiving we wanted to make sure we got the first dose in now so we had time to get the second dose in before we see a lot of family for the holidays.”

Along with their normal weekday vaccination clinics and mobile sites, Prisma gave out the pediatric Pfizer shot on Saturday.

The CDC says this is dose is one-third of the adult dose kids older than 11 receive.

“It felt very comfortable given all the science and the health officials who have worked tirelessly to come up with this,” Marosek said. “The decision for their family to get vaccinated was easy.”

According to Marosek, her son Fisher was the last of their family to receive the vaccine. She also said, ” …we feel good we’re on track for our family to be vaccinated and now it helps our whole community to stay safe.”

Prisma Health says they want to remind parents that their kid needs to get their first shot next Saturday if they want to be fully immunized by Christmas day.

They say to also remember to bring a consent form for your child if they are getting vaccinated. If you aren’t the parent you will need proof of custody.

Prisma Health will be holding additional weekend clinics in the future. Please check their website by clicking here for vaccination clinic information or for any information about the COVID-19 vaccine.