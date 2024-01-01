GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of patients are now out-of-network at Prisma Health facilities as the health care system has failed to reach an agreement with United Healthcare.
The two companies have been in contract negotiations for months, but were not able to come to an agreement by Dec. 31. The sticking point has been how much United Healthcare reimburses Prisma for its services.
United Healthcare services several employer-sponsored healthcare plans in the Upstate (including UMR). Customers who normally use Prisma Health offices can still visit Bon Secours St. Francis, AnMed, Spartanburg Regional and some other medical providers in the United Healthcare network.
According to United Healthcare, customers who are pregnant in their second or third trimester or newly diagnosed or relapsed with cancer or in active cancer treatment may qualify for continued care at Prisma facilities.
As customers are left to scramble to figure out their health care needs, the two companies are blaming one another for loss of coverage.
“We are in this situation because UHC refuses to enter a reasonable agreement that reimburses us for the cost increases we have and continue to absorb for their health plan members,” reads a statement from Prisma Health. “Prisma Health has been able to come to agreements with all other major insurance companies we have negotiated with during the past year because they recognized the increased costs that Prisma Health has incurred – all except UHC. This is just more evidence that Prisma Health is being reasonable, but UHC is not.”
Meanwhile, United Healthcare has accused Prisma Health of demanding a 20%-plus price hike for employer sponsored commercial plans over the next year.
“Prisma’s proposal would increase health care costs by nearly $60 million for our employer-sponsored plans, which is not affordable or sustainable for South Carolinians and employers,” reads a statement by United Healthcare. “Prisma is also seeking significant rate increases for our Medicare Advantage plan that amounts to nearly $17 million over the next two years.”
Prisma maintains the true increase request is less than 10% over the course of two years.
Both companies said they are continuing to negotiate, and claiming the other needs to make “reasonable” proposals to get a contract in place.
You can read the full statement from United Healthcare on their website here.
The full statement sent by Prisma Health is below:
“As of Jan. 1, United Healthcare (UHC) has placed Prisma Health as out-of-network for its health plan members. We are in this situation because UHC refuses to enter a reasonable agreement that reimburses us for the cost increases we have and continue to absorb for their health plan members. Prisma Health has been able to come to agreements with all other major insurance companies we have negotiated with during the past year because they recognized the increased costs that Prisma Health has incurred – all except UHC. This is just more evidence that Prisma Health is being reasonable, but UHC is not.
UHC references a Dec. 27 proposal that was submitted in response to Prisma Health’s proposal dated Dec. 26. As with previous proposals submitted throughout our negotiation, UHC showed no good-faith movement in their last proposal and left the economics largely unchanged. In our last communication to UHC on Dec. 30, we reiterated our commitment to enter an agreement that would maintain Prisma Health in-network and asked them to submit a reasonable proposal. UHC refused to do so, which resulted in them placing Prisma Health as out-of-network.
UHC continues to use very misleading information about the sequence of events and the economics of the proposals that have been submitted. Specifically, UHC continues to reference “near 20%” requested increases over 12 months. This is simply not true. Although it is our policy not to disclose specific details about our negotiations, Prisma Health’s requests to UHC have been less than 10% a year over a two-year timeframe. In addition, we have proposed alternative reimbursement mechanisms that would lessen the rate impact on employers. UHC has ignored those proposals. In addition, Prisma Health has requested Medicare Advantage rates consistent with market competitive reimbursement. UHC remains unwilling to sacrifice their own profit margin and provide appropriate payment rates for services we provide to patients covered by UHC Medicare Advantage plans.
Patients with a UHC Medicare Advantage insurance policy who want to continue to keep their relationships with the doctors they trust have options by switching to a plan that includes Prisma Health as in-network during the annual open enrollment period. The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period runs Jan. 1 through March 31, 2024. A list of Medicare Advantage insurance plans accepted by Prisma Health is posted on the Prisma Health website Prisma.Health/MA2024. We remain at the negotiating table and ask that UnitedHealthcare provide a reasonable proposal that would quickly reinstall Prisma Health as an in-network option.Prisma Health