GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of patients are now out-of-network at Prisma Health facilities as the health care system has failed to reach an agreement with United Healthcare.

The two companies have been in contract negotiations for months, but were not able to come to an agreement by Dec. 31. The sticking point has been how much United Healthcare reimburses Prisma for its services.

United Healthcare services several employer-sponsored healthcare plans in the Upstate (including UMR). Customers who normally use Prisma Health offices can still visit Bon Secours St. Francis, AnMed, Spartanburg Regional and some other medical providers in the United Healthcare network.

According to United Healthcare, customers who are pregnant in their second or third trimester or newly diagnosed or relapsed with cancer or in active cancer treatment may qualify for continued care at Prisma facilities.

As customers are left to scramble to figure out their health care needs, the two companies are blaming one another for loss of coverage.

“We are in this situation because UHC refuses to enter a reasonable agreement that reimburses us for the cost increases we have and continue to absorb for their health plan members,” reads a statement from Prisma Health. “Prisma Health has been able to come to agreements with all other major insurance companies we have negotiated with during the past year because they recognized the increased costs that Prisma Health has incurred – all except UHC. This is just more evidence that Prisma Health is being reasonable, but UHC is not.”

Meanwhile, United Healthcare has accused Prisma Health of demanding a 20%-plus price hike for employer sponsored commercial plans over the next year.

“Prisma’s proposal would increase health care costs by nearly $60 million for our employer-sponsored plans, which is not affordable or sustainable for South Carolinians and employers,” reads a statement by United Healthcare. “Prisma is also seeking significant rate increases for our Medicare Advantage plan that amounts to nearly $17 million over the next two years.”

Prisma maintains the true increase request is less than 10% over the course of two years.

Both companies said they are continuing to negotiate, and claiming the other needs to make “reasonable” proposals to get a contract in place.

You can read the full statement from United Healthcare on their website here.

The full statement sent by Prisma Health is below: