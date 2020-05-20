Pritzker pulls plug on punishing rule

by: Mark Maxwell

Posted: / Updated:

In an about face, the Pritzker administration on Wednesday afternoon suddenly withdrew a controversial emergency rule that threatened fines or potential jail time for business owners who defy his executive orders. 

After huddling quietly for three hours in a closed session, the six Democrats who sit on the joint committee on administrative rules emerged and joined their Republican counterparts. A representative for the Illinois Department of Public Health quickly announced the Pritzker administration has withdrawn its emergency rule. 

Senator Paul Schimpf called it a win for the legislative branch and the separation of powers. 

A separate bill that could potentially expand the Governor’s executive powers is pending before the legislature. 

