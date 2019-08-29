ProActive Response Group teaches survival during workplace active shooter training

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – According to ProActive Response Group the workplace is one of the top places for an active shooting to occur, but the group says the key to survival is the right training.

“These events are happening more frequently so we have to be prepared,” said Eugene Williams.

On Thursday, an Upstate company participated in a 4-hour hands-on active shooter course put on by ProActive Response Group.

“We take safety very very seriously here,” said Kimbrly Houser.

ProActive Response Group believes workplace shootings can be prevented. Founder Andy Sexton says the first line of defense is recognizing when a coworker is acting strange. Sexton tells 7News talking with that person or reporting the behavior to a supervisor could prevent a tragedy.

“Somebody was going down a bad pathway that might lead to violence in the workplace and they recognized it because they had the awareness training,” Sexton said.

ProActive Response does recommend that companies create policies that allow employees to anonymously report strange behavior.

The second phase of the training was reenacting an active shooter situation. The group learned how to recognize the threat and how to respond.

Founder Chad Ayers says fighting the shooter could be your only chance to save yourself and others.

The final phase was learning emergency medical training. The group was taught how to use a tourniquet to stop massive bleeding and how to pack a wound. Critical skills that will help keep someone from bleeding out before EMS arrives.

ProActive Response Group believes you can’t predict the next active shooting, but you can maximize survivors and minimize casualties.

“If you don’t already know in your mind what you are going to do in that amount of stress it’s very likely you will make some bad decisions,” Sexton told 7News.