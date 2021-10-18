Oconee Co. probate judge suspended for 2nd time for Facebook posts

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended the probate judge in Oconee County for 18 months for breaking judicial rules for a second time.

The justices say Kenneth “Kenny” Johns improperly acted as a character witness for an out-of-state legal proceeding.

The order says Johns also improperly asked for donations to the Red Cross on his publicly accessible Facebook page that identified him as a judge.

We previously reported in 2016, Johns was suspended for six months for Facebook posts that suggested the parents of a 19-year-old man were only concerned with money when they reached a $2 million settlement after their son was killed by police.