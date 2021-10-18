Oconee Co. probate judge suspended for 2nd time for Facebook posts

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Judge Kenneth Johns_168288

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended the probate judge in Oconee County for 18 months for breaking judicial rules for a second time.

The justices say Kenneth “Kenny” Johns improperly acted as a character witness for an out-of-state legal proceeding.

The order says Johns also improperly asked for donations to the Red Cross on his publicly accessible Facebook page that identified him as a judge.

We previously reported in 2016, Johns was suspended for six months for Facebook posts that suggested the parents of a 19-year-old man were only concerned with money when they reached a $2 million settlement after their son was killed by police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store