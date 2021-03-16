Professional cleaners weigh in on Spring Cleaning best practices

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- With people staying inside more often and remaining quarantined for much of the Fall and Winter months, professional cleaning company Kay’s Kleaning LLC in Spartanburg said they’ve received lots of requests for cleaning and organizing as Spring approaches.

Warmer weather makes customers want to make room for new items or space to entertain so Keomi said it’s places that are often the most and least used that are in need or organizing.

Kitchens, storage closets and garages are areas where dust, dirt and mold can linger she said.

It’s important to know the right tools to use as well, she continued. Products containing bleach can be great for sanitizing but can feed mold and mildew.

To contact Kay’s Kleaning contact William Shell at 864 384 4715 or Keomi Brannon 864 310 5237

Also Clean Therapy Cleaning Service LLC owner Marquise Pearson at 864 494 8163