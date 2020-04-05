1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour New Prospect Baptist - Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Progress made on containing 2 western N. Carolina wildfires

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
firefighter generic fire_163843

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal and North Carolina firefighters have made progress containing two wildfires in western North Carolina.

The U.S. Forest Service said that the Camp Daniel Boone fire in Haywood County in the Pisgah National Forest covered about 70 acres as of Sunday afternoon. Another fire burning in the Nantahala National Forest in Macon County is about 90 acres.

The causes of the fires are under investigation. Both began on private property and spread due to recent high winds. A North Carolina Forest Service ban on all open burning for 32 western counties remains in effect.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories