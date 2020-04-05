Progress made on containing 2 western N. Carolina wildfires

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal and North Carolina firefighters have made progress containing two wildfires in western North Carolina.

The U.S. Forest Service said that the Camp Daniel Boone fire in Haywood County in the Pisgah National Forest covered about 70 acres as of Sunday afternoon. Another fire burning in the Nantahala National Forest in Macon County is about 90 acres.

The causes of the fires are under investigation. Both began on private property and spread due to recent high winds. A North Carolina Forest Service ban on all open burning for 32 western counties remains in effect.