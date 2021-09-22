Project leaders work to correct the congestion along portions of Roper Mountain Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Big changes are on the way for parts of Roper Mount Road, as project leaders work to keep up with the booming growth in the area.

According to the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study [GPATS], the need for the project include congestion on the corridor and slow downs when trying to make a left turn.

Project leaders want to widen parts of the road to three lanes from Blacks Drive to the Extension.



Trinity Swaney said she drives down Roper Mountain Road and the Extension all the time.

“It gets really congested, especially on the extension,” she told 7 News. “I do think the widening would help it and it’d give more people the opportunity to go down the road.”

Construction for the portion of the road along Roper Mountain from Garlington Road to Feaster Road is already completed.

According to GPATS, the project was paired with the Roper Mountain Road Extension Improvements Project during preliminary engineering and construction.



“When we did our prioritization’s and our long-range transportation plan, that section from Garlington to Feaster showed up as top priority,” said Executive Direct for GPATS, Keith Brockington. “But the section back out to Roper Mountain Extension and then the extension up to Pelham was close behind.”



Brockington said it’s a phased project which includes better intersections, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

“It also reduces the rear-end crashes where folks are coming up right on people who are stopped trying to make a turn,” explained Brockington.

Construction on the project was set for September, but has been delayed due to utility relocation.

“Depending on the number of utilities that are out there, the impacts that the utilities find, that can be an extended process,” said Brockington.

The Roper Mountain Road Improvements are expected to cost $11.4 million dollars.

The Roper Mountain Road Extension Improvements are set to cost an additional $12.5 million dollars.

Eighty-percent of funding is coming from the federal gas tax.

The other 20-percent from the State Gas Tax, which you pay for at the pump.

Brockington said anticipated completion for the road widening and improvements is set for two years from now.

He said eventually the improvements and widening will go all the way out to SC-14 and even further, but that’s for years to come.

For more information on the Roper Mount Road Improvements, click here.

For more information on the Roper Mount Road Extension Improvements, click here.