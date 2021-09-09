Proof of vaccination required to attend performances at Peace Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There are new health and safety requirements in effect to attend performances at the Peace Center in Greenville.

According to the Peace Center website, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, proof of a positive COVID-19 antibody test or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance are required to attend a performance.

The Peace Center said there are specific guidelines for children 17 years and under.

Children between the ages of 12 and 18 must either show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, proof of a positive COVID-19 antibody test, proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance or wear a mask at all times.

Children between the ages of 5 and 12 must either show proof of a positive COVID-19 antibody test, proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance or wear a mask at all times.

