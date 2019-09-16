Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others in Maine

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) – A town official says a propane gas explosion has destroyed a building in Farmington, Maine, and killed a firefighter. At least six others were injured.

Town Selectman Scott Landry says the building had been evacuated when someone smelled gas Monday morning. The explosion occurred after firefighters arrived.

Landry says that one firefighter was killed and that six others were taken to a hospital.

The blast around 8:30 a.m. was heard for miles around. Video shows debris raining down on homes and buildings in the neighborhood.

Farmington is about 70 miles north of Portland.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)