Proposed 800+ home subdivision in Piedmont, mixed reviews from community

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – A proposed subdivision in one Upstate community is waiting on the planning commission’s approval as the residents speak out against it.

This proposed development will cost $200 million off Old Pelzer Road. The plans show 870 lots over more than 300 acres of land that would make up

“Garden Oaks.”

The land is rural and many people in the community are voicing concerns over the addition of more homes, people and how their roads will be able to support it.

“My boyfriend’s lived here for 59 years and he don’t want live here no more because of that and he’s lived here his whole. He was raised here with his mom and dad living in that house. It’s crazy, this is suppose to be the country,” said Sandra Taylor who lives next to the proposed subdivision.

The Planning Commission was expected to view the plans on Wednesday, July 24th at 4:30pm, but we are told it’s being moved to another agenda.