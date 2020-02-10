Proposed bill targets slow drivers in the left lane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawmakers across South Carolina are in favor of a bill that would allow people to be fined for driving too slowly in the left lane.

The Senate Transportation Committee sent their bill to the Senate floor on Wednesday, which almost immediately received a unanimous vote in its favor.

If approved, drivers would be fined $100 for not getting into the right lane and steer clear of driving too slowly in the passing lane.

The fine would not add points to your driver’s license record.

A similar House bill would fine driver’s $200 and add two points to your license. That bill has not yet been taken up in committee.

Senate President Harvey Peeler says South Carolina is one of two states in the region without this kind of law. North Carolina does not have a law against slow drivers either.