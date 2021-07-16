Proposed high speed rail line will not have a stop in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Imagine if you could take a high speed train from the Upstate to Atlanta or Charlotte. That plan is moving forward as those working on the project have now picked the best route. But if you were hoping to be able to hop on this train in city limits, you might be disappointed.

After public input and an environmental impact study, the Georgia Department of Transportation along with the Federal Railroad Administration has found what they believe is the best route for a high speed rail line.

“I think it is still very early on in the planning stages, but it is an exciting thing for the Upstate and region as a whole,” Michelle Newman, the communications manager at GSP, said.

It’s called the Greenfield Corridor, connecting from Atlanta to Charlotte. Stops include Anderson and GSP, but not downtown Greenville. The decision is getting mixed reviews.

“If you go airport to airport that’s a problem, if you come to the middle of a city you’ve got a chance that it might pay off and people will be more likely to use it,” Paul Arieti, who is visiting Greenville, said.

“I feel like more people come downtown when they travel anyway. It’s closer to the hotels downtown even than the one at GSP,” Joshua Jones, who lives in the Upstate, said.

Jones says he travels to the larger cities often and would rather not drive.

“Traffic can be somewhat bad, I just hate the construction,” Jones said.

Some say any additional travel to the area will be good for the area regardless of where it stops.

“I think it would be great for air travel and whatnot, just bringing people from their train destination to the airport would be just great,” Jordan Little, who lives in the Upstate, said.

But, some say a stop near downtown is crucial for this growing city.

“From what I see of Greenville, they shouldn’t skip Greenville. Greenville should be one of the stops,” Arieti said.

The next step in the project is a Tier 2 environmental impact study. However, there is no funding secured quite yet to make that happen. There is a 30 day waiting period for further comment on this proposal.