Proposed mixed-use development passes first reading

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A proposed mixed-use development project at the intersection of Haywood and Pelham Roads is one step closer to completion.

A proposed rezoning of about 19 acres for the Adams Hill development was approved by Greenville City Council unanimously Monday night. The project would include about 450 living units, including about 170 for senior citizens, as well as a restaurant and a medical or dentist office.

The intersection where the project would go is a place some drivers don’t want to be during rush hour.

“It gets backed up sometimes if you don’t get there in time to try to leave work a little bit early try to beat that rush,” said commuter Malik Scott.

Adams Hill would add about 3,300 trips to the area per day, according to a traffic study.

“There’s already enough traffic as is, and like adding more…I probably wouldn’t come here as much,” said Meghan Niles, who lives in Greenville.

The study determined nearly 200 extra trips would be added during the busiest hour in the mornings, while about 300 would be added to the peak evening hour. The original plan would have added even more traffic.

The developer brought a new proposal to City Council. Instead of putting another convenience store at the intersection, they would build a restaurant.

“That reduced the number of trips from 8,000 trips per day to 3,000 trips per day,” said Greenville City Council member Amy Ryberg Doyle.

Doyle represents the area.

“The new submission was much better received,” she said. “We even had the neighborhood associations come to support the current plan.”

She said the apartments are needed to house workers at two of the city’s largest employers nearby, BMW and Fluor Corporation.

“I think building housing near business is the great opportunity for the city,” Doyle said.

The developer, Dan Bruce, has also agreed to put up at least $1 million to make improvements at the intersection to improve the traffic flow.

According to Doyle, the project will have its second reading in August.

Bruce told 7 News he is hoping to break ground next year and have some portions of the project completed by 2021.