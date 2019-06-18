Proposed subdivision in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – Plans for a new subdivision are in the works in

Piedmont. The development will bring more than 800 homes. ‘

It’s a project that’s igniting a lot of conversation, both in support of and against the plans as they stand.

The Upstate is said to be one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., so making room for new residents opens the door for new developments.

Right now the land is filled with trees and brush, but plans for a new subdivision in the Piedmont area are in the works.

Orris Smith has lived in the area all his life and has seen the area grow and change, he says, ” anybody my age, I’m 68 has to have sense enough to know that Greenville can’t go in any other direction, it’s pretty well populated everywhere else but in this direction.” The growth spurt is on everyone’s mind, especially in Councilman Lynn Ballard’s district, he says, “the water line that comes down through there now services what’s there, with 870 houses think of the number of fire hydrants, that will have to be installed.”

Ballard says he found out about the proposed community from a reporter and says, “it is by far the largest requested subdivision that I’ve seen in my area.”to build does not have to go before Greenville County Council for approval.The request to build will go before the subdivision advisory committee, which is basically county department heads, like water and sewer, zoning, roads and bridges and even the planning commission, who ultimately will make the final decision about the project.

It’s a $200 Million dollar development that will affect surrounding neighborhoods and businesses like PowerTrack gas station at the corner of Old Pelzer and Bessie roads.

The owner just expanded the retail space and with talk of more customers coming his way, he plans to do more. Ankur Patel is the Gas Station Owner, he says, “as it falls in place I’ll have my plans in place and see how we can give good service to the community and the new neighborhood.”

Councilman Ballard shared his safety concerns about the lack of in and out access in the back of he subdivision. He also expressed concern about the two-lane roads that currently serve local residents. For many, the development is a sign of the times.Orris Smith says, “I hate to see it come, we know it’s inevitable, so I guess its a good thing, it’s just a two-edged sword.”In addition to the roads and infrastructure handling all of this new growth.Councilman Ballard also expressed his concern about the schools in the area having enough space to hold so many new students.

