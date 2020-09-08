Protest against eLearning planned in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Some Greenville County parents fed up with eLearning are planning to protest for a five day a week in-person school option.

“The hybrid schedule has not worked out very well for us,” said Tiffany Vorse, who lives in Simpsonville.

She and her husband, Brian Vorse, said their three elementary aged kids need more than a day or two of in person learning.

They’re planning on joining other families for a protest at the district office Tuesday.

“We’re hoping that the Greenville County School Board and its administration sees that we’re serious about…advocating and fighting and standing up for our children and the teachers to have a regular, structured, five day in class learning,” Tiffany Vorse said.

They said they’re not only worried about their kids, but also those who don’t have as many resources. District Spokesperson Tim Waller said they want the children to be back in school five days a week too, but Covid-19 still poses a threat.

“The reason we can’t give them the five day option right now at this point is because all of the information that we’re receiving from DHEC and from local health officials is that we don’t believe it’s safe yet,” Waller said.

“As parents, I think we accept that risk, that there is a possibility that they could get it…that some other people could be affected, but we find that the risk to their lack of education and them falling behind on education and what that’s going to affect down the road is a risk that I think most of these parents are willing to accept,” Brian Vorse said.

Waller said other families don’t see it that way.

“While we have parents who would like to return to five day in-person classes as soon as possible, I can assure you, there is an equal number of parents out there who would rather take things slowly and take a cautious and careful approach to educating children,” Waller said.

Brian Vorse noted the people of Greenville County invest in the schools with their taxes.

“In return, there should be an expectation that our children should be being educated,” he said.

That protest is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Greenville County Schools district office.