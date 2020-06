SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Protesters in Spartanburg have blocked a busy intersection.

Protesters began blocking off the intersection of Blackstock Rd. and WO Ezell Blvd. for 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

This location is outside of the main entrance to Westgate Mall.

They are planning on marching to the Dorman Center Walmart and are currently near the Lowe’s shopping center.