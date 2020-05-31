Protesters crowd downtown Greenville streets, demanding justice following George Floyd’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cries for justice were trickling through the streets of downtown Greenville Saturday.

“We are not free no matter where we are in America, that’s why something has to be done,” said a Protester.

“I’m a middle-aged white woman and I’m outraged, and I want to have the backs of the black people here,” another Protester told us.

Hundreds of protesters packed the sidewalks and streets, carrying signs with words they want you to hear.

“You can’t be upset with the pot boiling when you never took it off the heat,” said a Protester.

Alex White is among those protesters. He told us he was disgusted when he heard about George Floyd’s death. But he said this protest is about more than just that.

“We will continue to be here, we will not let it die down. We will do it peacefully, if that’s what you’re asking for,” said Protester, Alex White.

And as they continue their march down the streets, they said this fight isn’t ending anytime soon.