Protesters hold gun law rally outside of the Supreme Court

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – This was the scene outside of the Supreme Court on Monday morning as the nation’s highest court takes on its biggest Second Amendment case in a decade.

The justices grappled for over an hour in a dispute concerning a New York City gun regulation.

The law regulates where licensed handgun owners can take a locked and unloaded handgun.

When the Supreme Court agreed to take up the case, the law blocked licensed individuals from removing a handgun from the address listed on the license, except to travel to nearby authorized small arms ranges or shooting clubs.

The law has since changed allowing licensed owners to take handguns to other locations, including second homes or shooting ranges outside city limits.

And, now, some liberal justices think the case should be dismissed as a result, but some conservative justices disagree.

No word yet on if they will drop the case.