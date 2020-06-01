Protesters make their way through downtown Greenville for second day, demanding justice for George Floyd

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Protesters flooded the streets of downtown Greenville for a second day in a row. All of them demanding justice for George Floyd.

Protesters walking and at times, kneeling in the streets of downtown Greenville.

“If you want change, you got to command it,” said Protester, Loren Eubanks.

“I have a brother who is 16, he fits the description. It’s kind of scary to know he drives now, he could be pulled over for something minor and it could be him,” said Protester, Miracle Murff.

Protesters told 7 News it’s all in the name of justice, not only for George Floyd but they’re also calling for an end to police brutality.

“My sign says this wasn’t Martin’s dream,” said Protestor, Derrik White.

Derrick White and his mom were among those protesters. He told us he was out protesting to carry on Dr. King’s dream. On top of that, he said he has been too close to becoming a victim himself.

“How much more can I comply and still be a victim of something like that? I’ve been held at gunpoint many times and I’m a college student,” said Protester, Derrik White.

His mom told us how hard it has been seeing her son in these kinds of situations.

“I have a privileged view of firsthand racism through my children. I’m thankful they’ve had an overall blessed and good life but many times they have faced rejection,” said Protester, Kristin White.

As hundreds made their way up and down Main Street, police officers were staying close by.

“They just want to be heard and share their voices and hold up their signs and we’re here to give them that right and protect them and let them do that,” said Greenville Chief of Police, J.H. Thompson.

“Hopefully we build some relationships here and people feel like we’re out here, me and the chief, so if they have an issue they can talk to us,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

And as the cries and chants continued into the night, the protesters told us this isn’t the end.

“His dream just hasn’t come true yet so we’re working towards that,” White told us.

Below is a live shot from earlier Sunday afternoon during the protests: